Ronald A. Edlund
Jan. 17, 1937 - Nov. 12, 2021
Ronald A. Edlund, born January 17, 1937, passed away quietly at Waukesha Memorial Hospital November 12, 2021, at the age of 84. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Gabrielle; brother Gary Edlund of Iron Mountain, MI, children Steve (wife, Janet) of Waukesha, Scott (wife, Lisa) of Iron Mountain, MI, Mollie (husband, Dale) Fischer of Nashotah, and grandchildren Joshua (wife, Lacie) Edlund of Colgate, Erika Edlund of Waukesha, Ethan Fischer and Morgan Fischer of Nashotah.
Ron was born and raised in Iron Mountain, MI, where he often returned to enjoy family and fishing. After retirement from Miller Brewery he became an active citizen advocate in Waukesha to voice his opinions to local, state, and federal elected officials. In addition to his family, he loved movie theater on the Big Screen, spending time with friends at Gyro’s West restaurant, and time with his dog Sammy. He now rests in peace waiting for our Lord’s return.
Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road, Waukesha, on Thursday November 18, from 3:00 p.m. until time of service at 5:00 p.m.
Ron will be interred on Friday in Watertown.
Church and Chapel Rudolph-Larsen Bros. Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-549-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary, leave condolences or receive directions.