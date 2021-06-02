WAUKESHA
Ronald J. Hoff
Aug. 8, 1941 - May 29, 2021
Ronald J. Hoff passed into eternal life on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at age 79.
He was the beloved husband of Marit (nee Holton) for 52 years; loving father of Jennifer (Tyler) Hauser, Steven (Debra) Hoff and Karen (Patrick) McCoy; proud grandpa of Jackson, Austin and Mason Hauser, Brandon and Bryce Hoff and Connor, Greta, Clare, Marta and the late Graham McCoy; dear brother of Marilyn Kushlan; and son of the late Newell and Cora Hoff. He is also loved by other relatives and friends.
Ron served in the Army Reserves and participated in the 84th Division Band. He was also a member of the Sons of Norway Lodge. His career started as a math teacher and later he worked as a computer programmer for RTE and Roundy’s Foods. He also did a short stint as a farmer in North Dakota. Ron enjoyed traveling, especially road trips across the country in the family’s custom van. In his spare time, he enjoyed wood working and singing in the church choir. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with the grandkids and supporting them in all their endeavors and activities.
Visitation at the Krause Funeral Home, 9000 W. Capitol Drive, Milwaukee, on Monday, June 7, from 4 p.m. to 6:45 p.m., with a funeral service at 7 p.m. Private burial at Highland Memorial Park.
Memorials appreciated to the Wisconsin Parkinson's Association.
Krause Funeral Home, 414-464-4640, is serving the family. Visit online at www.krausefuneralhome.com.