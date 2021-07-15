HOT SPRINGS, Ark.
Ronald Lee Stierman
June 15, 1943 - July 11, 2021
Ronald Lee Stierman, 78, was born on June 15, 1943, in Rockford, Illinois. He passed away Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Hot Springs, Arkansas. On October 13, 1961, he married Helen McFarlane. Ron gave her a beautiful life of marriage for almost 60 years. As his family grew so did his pride and joy. He delighted in spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Ron cherished his personal relationship with Christ and enjoyed studying the Bible. His favorite verse Romans 10:9 “That if you confess with your mouth Jesus as Lord, and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead, you shall be saved.”
Ron worked for the Rockford Police Department, Sturgeon Bay School District and Waukesha School District, where he made many longtime friends.
He played baseball for the Rockford Blackhawks and played softball for many local teams. Ron enjoyed fishing, was an avid golfer, and loved to plan road trips around the country. He always looked forward to dinner every Friday night with friends.
Ron’s life will continue to be remembered by his wife, Helen; children, Jeffrey Stierman (Danielle) of Roscoe, Illinois and Sue Binish of Sturgeon Bay; grandchildren, Rachel and Kristin Stierman, Austin Binish (Michelle) and Kelsey Binish (Dan DeStaercke); great-grandchildren, Karlee and Dylan DeStaercke and Addison Binish; sister, Nancy Haas; brothers-in-law, John McFarlane (Deb) and Jim McFarlane (Carol); and sister-in-law, Mary House (Andy).
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Dick and Ardell Stierman; son-in-law, Guy Binish; brother-in-law, Dale Carlson; and sister-in-law, Karen Miller.
A celebration of life Ron’s life will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, at Village Bible Church, 100 Ponderosa Way, Hot Springs Village, Ark., with Pastor Jim Neal officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, Changepoint Pregnancy Center, or the Benevolent Fund at Village Bible Church.
