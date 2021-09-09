WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.
Ronald ‘Ron’ J. Grace
Dec. 21, 1943 - Aug. 21, 2021
Ronald “Ron” J. Grace of West Palm Beach, Fla., formerly from Okauchee, passed away on Saturday, August 21, 2021. He was born in Milwaukee on December 21, 1943, the son of the late Ray and Margaret (nee Doerfer) Grace.
Survivors include brother Donald (Nancy) Grace, sister Carol Grace-Bauer, his nephews Francis and Thomas, his niece Catherine Toccalino, and many friends.
Visitation will be held Friday, September 17, at St. Catherine of Alexandria, W395-N8512 Brown St., Oconomowoc, from 10 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Joan of Arc Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the Foundation for AIDS Research.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.