WAUKESHA
Ronald ‘Ron’ W. Krueger
Nov. 30, 1946 - March 30, 2021
Ronald “Ron” W. Krueger, a longtime Waukesha resident, passed away on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, with his wife and children at his side following a brief illness at the age of 74. He was born in Medford, on November 30, 1946, the son of Harry and Edna (nee Halverson) Krueger.
Ron proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and remained a proud veteran his entire life. On May 29, 1971, he married the love of his life, Sharon Rossman. Ron worked for Waukesha Water Utility for over 30 years.
Following his retirement, he found enjoyment in delivering parts for Peterbilt. Ron was proud of the “5 P’s”, Packers, polkas, popcorn, poker, and the best of all, potato dumplings. He loved classic cars, attending car shows, making sure everyone had windshield washer fluid in their car and many trips to the casino. Ron had a huge heart, generous spirit and would do anything for anyone in need. He loved his family more than anything, was his grandchildren’s biggest fan and always ensured he attended all their events. He will always be remembered for his kind and friendly nature, his infectious smile and as the best husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend.
He will be forever missed and loved. He is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 50 years, Sharon of Waukesha; his three children he was so proud of, Karrie (Steve) Wilkum, Kristin (Joshua) Falls and Chad (Dena) Krueger, all of Waukesha; his grandchildren who were his pride and joy, Alexandria Krueger (Zac Brisk), Emma Krueger (Erik Nelson), Aryana Manuel, Connor Wilkum, Joshua Falls Jr., Cooper Wilkum, Jaxon Krueger, Jayce Falls, and great-granddaughter Daisy Mae and another great-granddaughter due soon; his brothers Pete (Kathy) Krueger of Waukesha and James (the late Sandy) Krueger of Waukesha; and sister Karen (the late Bunny) Hoeppner of Florida. He is further survived by his sister-in-law Penny Grundman, brother-in-law William (Cindy) Rossman, along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many, many dear friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson Dominic Manuel; brothers, Robert (Myrt), Darrel (Nita), Allen (Marcy) and Lynn (Carol); his brother-in-law, Scott Rossman; and lifelong friends, Jack and Marilyn Weiss and Donald Weiss.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 6, from 3 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. at Fox River Christian Church, S46-W24130 Lawnsdale Road, Waukesha, WI 53189. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. at the church. Interment with full military honors will take place at Prairie Home Cemetery on Wednesday, April 7, at 1 p.m. Please meet at the funeral home at 12:30 p.m. for the procession to the cemetery.
In honor of Ron, the family requests you wear casual attire (flannels, Packers gear, Hawaiian shirts are encouraged).
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials in Ron’s name to Fox River Christian Church or the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight, Inc., P.O. Box 867, Menomonee Falls, WI 53052.
“Love you guys”
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family.