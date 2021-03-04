HELENVILLE
Ronald ‘Ron’ West Jr.
Aug. 19, 1958 - Feb. 28, 2021
On Sunday, February 28, 2021, Pastor Ronald (Ron) West Jr. of Helenville, loving husband to Jean and father of three, passed away at the age of 62. Ron, diagnosed in 2012 with stage IV non-Hodgkins lymphoma, by God’s grace survived another nine years, but passed due to complications from a recent surgery.
Ron was born on August 19, 1958, to Connie and Ronald West, Sr., in Auburn, N.Y. While attending college at New Tribes Bible Institute, Ron met Jean Van Ryzin, and the two were wed in 1978.
He is survived by his wife, Jean; their three children, Holly (Jon) Blankenship, Joel (Erin) West and Eric West; their five grandchildren; his parents, Connie and Ronald Sr.; his sister Denise (Jeff) Ellis; and brother-in-law Kirby Huseby.
Ron was preceded in death by his sister, Deborah Huseby.
He oversaw the Print Shop located at Elmbrook Church, in Waukesha, for nearly 30 years before accepting the pastorate at Grace Bible Church in Oconomowoc, where he faithfully served for the past four years.
Ron recognized his need for a Savior at 10 years old, understanding that there was no way for him to be right with God by his own efforts. God, by His grace and mercy, providentially called Ron to put his faith in Jesus Christ and in His death and resurrection for the payment of his sins. Ron grew in his love for Christ as he walked with Him and served Him throughout his life, sharing the good news of the great hope that he had with those that God saw fit to bring into his life.
“For by grace you have been saved through faith; and that not of yourselves, it is the gift of God; not as a result of works, so that no one may boast.” Ephesians 2:8-9
“My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever.” Psalm 73:26.
Ron had a love for the Lord Jesus Christ and desired everyone to know Jesus too. He knew that apart from putting his faith in Jesus’ work on the cross and resurrection, he could never enter into heaven. In John 14:6, Jesus said, “I am the Way, the Truth, and the Life; no one comes to the Father but by Me.”
A visitation will be held at Grace Bible Church on March 6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Due to COVID, a private service for family and close friends will follow. Service will be available through livestream at https://gracebibleoconomowoc.org.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.