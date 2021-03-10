Ronald Strode
Oct. 19, 1938 - March 4, 2021
Mary Strode
Nov. 4, 1940 - Feb. 20, 2021
Margaret ‘Margie’ Lepkowski
April 22, 1967 - Feb. 25, 2021
It is with great sorrow that as a family that we announce the passing of Ronald and Mary Strode, along with their daughter, Margaret “Margie” Lepkowski. Mary entered into eternal life on February 20, 2021, at the age of 80. Margaret entered into eternal life on February 25, 2021, at the age of 53, and Ronald entered into eternal life on March 4, 2021, at the age of 81.
Mary was born on November 4, 1940, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Nicholas and Margaret Flamingo. She attended Catholic Memorial High School where she met many lifelong friends who she kept in touch with. They enjoyed getting together once a month for a meal. She worked as a library aide for 28 years and enjoyed helping children read. She firmly believed “You can’t learn without reading.” Mary also looked forward to going on the gambling bus trips. You would find her at the slot machines.
Ron was born on October 19, 1938, in Watertown, the son of Merle and Margaret Strode. Ron was a firefighter for over 20 years retiring from City of Waukesha Fire Department. He served our country as a member of the U.S. Navy. He was a very caring person and loved helping his family and community.
Ron and Mary were members of the Eagles. The both enjoyed volunteering for the charity events the Eagles sponsored. Ron was the Eagles local president and also elected as Eagles state president along with Great Lakes regional president. Ron and Mary were involved with endless fundraisers for the Neck and Throat Cancer Foundation after their son Patrick passed from complications due to neck and throat cancer. Family and friends of Ron and Mary remember them as being “family first.”
Margie was born on April 22, 1967, the daughter of Ronald and Mary Strode. After graduating from high school and completing college classes, Margie worked in medical billing for JIM Medical. On August 7, 1999, she married the love of her life, Mark Lepkowski. Margie was a proud member of the Waukesha Fraternal Order of the Eagles and enjoyed baking cookies, glamping, and the companionship of her dogs, cat and family. Margie was known for her kind heart and her ability to always make people laugh and smile.
Ron and Mary are survived by Ron’s siblings, Donald (Joanne) Strode and Lu Ann (LaMont) Schaefer; and son-in-law, Mark Lepkowski. Margie will be deeply missed by her husband, Mark, and step-daughter, Kaley Paige Lepkowski. They are preceded in death by their parents; son and brother, Patrick Strode.
The visitation for Ron, Mary and Margie will be held on Friday, March 12, from 3 p.m. until the funeral Mass at 4 p.m. at St. William Catholic Church, 440 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188. Burial will be on Monday, March 15, at 10 a.m. at Prairie Home Cemetery in Waukesha.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to HAWS, 701 Northview Road, Waukesha, WI 53188, and the Waukesha Eagles Club, 709 N. Grandview Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. For further information, please call 262-542-6609, or for directions, an online obituary, or to leave a condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com.