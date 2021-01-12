Ronald W. Schlender
Jan. 4, 1942 - Jan. 9, 2021
Ronald W. Schlender passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, January 9, 2021, at the age of 79, surrounded by his family.
Ron was born in Oconomowoc to Gustave and Frieda Schlender on January 4, 1942. He married Donna (nee Pennow) on January 30, 1965, and they were blessed with four children, Leesa, Bryan, Jodi and Matt.
He served in the National Guard when the local unit was called to active duty in 1960. He returned to Oconomowoc and worked at LaBelle Industries from 1964 to 1972 in punch press set up. He moved to Oconomowoc Manufacturing, where he worked until his retirement.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, McDonald and Lucy Pennow; and his oldest daughter, Leesa.
He was further preceded in death by his sisters, Virginia and Esther, and brothers Arnold and Alfred.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Donna, and his children, Bryan (Elizabeth), Matt (Cindy) and Jodi (Stan) Dabrowski. He is further survived by his grandchildren, Jacob Schlender (fiance Cassie Meeks), Courtney Schlender (Emir Tavsan), Annabelle and Georgia Schlender, and great-grandson Ari. Brother to Daniel (Janet) Schlender, G. Paul Schlender, Mitzi (Al) Frank, Pauline (Barry) Stephen and Harold (and the late Joyce) Schlender. Further survived by other family and friends.
Visitation will be held Saturday, January 16, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, W407 Highway 18 in Sullivan, from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m.
Memorials in Ron’s name to either Lutherdale Bible Camp, Elkhorn, Shorehaven, Our Savoir Lutheran Church in Oconomowoc or the Oconomowoc Area Foundation are appreciated.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.