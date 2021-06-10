OMRO
Ronnie C. Close
Nov. 24, 1958 - June 7, 2021
Ronnie C. Close, age 62, of Omro, died Monday, June 7, 2021, at home. He was born November 24, 1958, in Waukesha, to the late Charles “Jack” and Margaret (Smith) Close. Ron was a 1977 graduate of Waukesha North High School. On June 4, 2011, he married Dawn Westphal. Ron had been a member of the Eagles Club in Waukesha, and was involved in New Life Community Church-Oshkosh. He enjoyed bowling, old cars, including Dodge Demons, GTs, and Pontiac LeMans, attending shows and belonging to car clubs. Ron also was one of a group of the “Welcome Back Kotter Sweathogs.” He lived his life with a full heart and faced life challenges with kindness.
Ronnie is survived by his wife, Dawn (Westphal) Close of Omro; daughter and son-in-law, Amy (Close) Bogatzki and Todd Bogatzki of Waukesha; daughter and her companion, Katrina (Reynolds) Letcher and Tony Sanchez of Omro; grandchildren, Serena, Tyler, and Aaliyah Letcher; and sons, Nick Reynolds of Omro; Corey Reynolds of Winchester; and Trevor Kolodzik of Omro. He is also survived by a brother, John Close of LaFarge; sister, Jude DePaolis-Feingold and her wife Lisa DePaolis-Feingold of Foxboro, Mass.; nephew, Lt. Renato and Celia DePaolis, and their children, Ady, Sienna, Guliana, Isabel, Renato II and Leonardo of Boston; niece, Stacia Goyette, her companion Matthew Callahan and her children Anabel and Adam of North Attleboro, Mass.; nephew Samuel Feingold, niece Margurite Feingold and Sarah DePaolis Feingold, all of Foxboro, Mass.; sister and brother-in-law Betty and Mark Poepple; nephews Nick, Justin, Bell and Kyle Poepple of Waukesha; niece Becky Yourkovick of Waukesha; and nieces Brenda and Barbara. Also surviving Ronnie is his Aunt Mary Dodge, who is cherished by her love as the youngest sister of his father’s large family of aunts and uncles; many cousins, the Johnsons, Dodges, Hunkins, Smiths, and family times with them. He was guided in friendship and brotherly love for his childhood friend, Rick Lufter and his wife Chris and family. Family fun and special love for his many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. His love and commitment as a brother, husband, father and particularly as a grandfather brought his great joy.
Along with his parents, Ronnie was also preceded in death by a stillborn infant daughter, Marie Lynn Close; and a sister, Ruth Marie Anderson.
A visitation for family and friends will be on Friday, June 11, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Mueller Funeral Home, 904 E. Main St., Winneconne. A funeral service will be held on Friday at 6 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Jason Koontz officiating. Burial will be in Lake View Memorial Park, Oshkosh, on Saturday, June 12 at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Children’s Cancer Society, www.nccservices.com/donate, or the Wisconsin Humane Society, www.wihumane.org.
Mueller Funeral Home of Winneconne, 920-582-4242, is serving the family. If you wish, please submit online condolences to muellerfh.net.