JUNEAU
Rosa Refujia Quiones (Quinonez)
Feb. 17, 1949 - Dec. 19, 2020
“Some people come into our lives and quickly go. Some stay for a while and leave footprints on our hearts, and we are never the same.” - Unknown
Rosa took part of our hearts to heaven with her on December 19, 2020. She was born February 17, 1949, to Julio and Pauline (nee Guerra) Quiones. Rosa was the fifth of 13 children.
Rosa spent her formative years at Southern Colony in Union Grove. In her early 20s, she moved to Westmoreland Manor in Waukesha. Rosa met our family while living at Westmoreland Manor.
Although Rosa faced many challenges throughout her life, she had a friendly demeanor and sparkling brown eyes that drew people to her energy and enthusiasm. To know Rosa was to love her. Rosa had a zest for music. She had a beautiful voice that could range from soprano to bass. Rosa love to sing the classics, country western, and happy birthday to coffee and chocolate cake! She loved picnics, family parties, holiday gatherings and McDonalds!
Rosa was predeceased by her parents and siblings.
After knowing Rosa for a few years, she officially became a member of our family on September 12, 1984. Rosa is survived by John and Ginger Whitstone, Village of Waukesha; Village of Summit Boecks; Town of Oconomowoc Delaneys; Jefferson Whitstones; Sullivan Whitstones; Genesee Depot Whitstones; and Green Bay Whitstones.
The Whitstone family would like to give a very special thank you to the loving, caring and wonderful staff of Clearview IID, Goodwill, ISIS and many others. The family requests memorials donations be made to the family to be designated for Individuals with intellectual disabilities.
A celebration for Rosa will be held in the summer of 2021, when it will be safer to gather. Rosa’s favorite foods will be served. Rosa will be resting in peace in the Butterfly Garden at Prairie Home Cemetery.
Church and Chapel Ritter-Larsen Bros. Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-786-8030 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary, leave condolences or receive directions.