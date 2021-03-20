Rose M. Gregg
Rose Gregg, age 93, was born to eternal life on March 18, 2021. Rose was born in Milwaukee, a first generation American of Sicilian parents, the late Salvatore Sr. and Antonina (nee Napoli).
All her siblings preceded her in death: brothers Michael, Santo, Joseph and Salvatore Jr., and three sisters, Grace Torcivia, Gloria Perick, and sweet sister Rosalie Tomasello.
In 1949, on her 21st birthday, she and her co-workers form Woolworths went to a downtown dance hall where she met her husband of almost 32 years, William. The two of them loved to “jitter bug” to the Big Bands. In 1958, they moved to a new home in Waukesha and raised their children. She was a loving mother to William Jr., who preceded her in death. Rose leaves behind her son Roy (Ellen) Gregg; Michael (Linda) Parsons, the son of her childhood friend Lucille (nee Langnes) Devine-Parsons; eight grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Rose worked at Waukesha Memorial Hospital for many years with a great group of women in the laundry. Although she got “short changed” on her height, she was large in heart. Rose took care of many people with love and kindness. Not just her husband, Bill, son Willie Jr., grandchildren, great-grandchildren, neighbor Ada, sister Rosalie, nieces, and many others. Her loves included family, children, friends, Christmas, her home, dolls, traveling, bingo, gardening, cooking, sea food, springtime, flowers, driving, fishing, animals, camping, dancing and parties. Rose was loved by many and will be missed immensely.
The visitation for Rose will be held on Thursday, March 25, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, 237 N Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188. The Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, March 26, at 11 a.m. at St. William Catholic Church, 440. N Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188. Burial will immediately follow at Prairie Home Cemetery.
