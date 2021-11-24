Rose Marie Mueller
Nov. 5, 1935 - Nov. 21, 2021
Rose Marie Mueller, age 86, found peace on November 21, 2021. She was born on November 5, 1935, to Severo and Josephine of Trinidad, Colorado.
Rose is survived by her loving children, Michele (Brett) Hesse, Michael (Amy), Steven (Jennifer) Mueller; beloved nana to Amanda, Myles, Lucas, Jack, Lucy and Jessica.
Rose was an avid Wisconsin sports enthusiast. She raised her family in Oconomowoc where she was a successful beautician and was well loved by the community. Later in life she moved to Highland House in Waterloo, where she enjoyed spending time watching the birds, participating in the activities and friendship with her fellow residents.
The family would like to thank the staff at Highland House for the comfort and compassion they have shown Rose.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Highland House in Rose’s name (161 Goehl Rd. Waterloo, WI 53594).
A visitation will take place on December 4, 2021, at Pagenkopf Funeral Home (1165 E. Summit Avenue, Oconomowoc, WI 53066) from 9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. with a prayer service to follow.