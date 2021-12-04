WAUKESHA
Rosemarie Chmiel
May 6, 1941 — Dec. 2, 2021
Rosemarie Chmiel of Waukesha passed away on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at the age of 80. Born to Casmir and Josephine Chmiel (nee Sopbszak) on May 6, 1941, in Milwaukee. She attended Muskego High School from 1956 to 1958. In 1958, she left school to become a homemaker. Rosemarie loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who knew her as Grammy and G-MA. In her spare time, she loved bowling, singing, dancing, and gardening.
Rosemarie will be deeply missed by her loving children: Edith, Edward, and Eric (Chandra White) Curran; grandchildren: Ray-Ray (Alexis), Kassia, Eddie, Kelley; great-grandchildren: Audrey, Evan; brother August; sister Aunt Sue; a host of nieces, nephews relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Andrew, and Jerome.
The visitation for Rosemarie will be held on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. until the start of services at 3:00 p.m. at Cesarz Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, 237 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the Disabled Veterans fund.
