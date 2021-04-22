OCONOMOWOC
Rosemary Smith
July 17, 1945 - April 8, 2021
Rosemary Smith of Oconomowoc was called home by her Lord on Thursday, April 8, 2021, at the age of 75. She was born in Chicago, Illinois, on July 17, 1945, and was raised in Crivitz.
She married her best friend on January 27, 1968. She was preceeded in death by her mother, Mary Klatkiewicz (1911 - 2000); her father, Herman Huebner (1907-1947); and her stepfather, John Klatkiewicz (1911-1985). Her loving husband Donald C. Smith (1946-2000) was also awaiting her in Heaven with open arms.
Rosemary was a teacher for many years, finishing her career teaching middle school special education for 20 years. She and Don loved to travel and had a heart for missions. They went on several short-term mission trips together. Since Don’s death in November of 2000, Rosemary was involved in ministries including Widows Find Hope at Elmbrook Church, Joyful Souls ministry (helping recently incarcerated women have a fresh start) and several long-term Bible study groups. She impacted countless lives for Christ. She was thoughtful, compassionate, and loved helping others. She used her gifts for God’s glory wherever He called her.
After the loss of her husband Don in 2000, Rosemary took great delight in building close relationships and mentoring other women, especially those who had also survived a loss. Most precious to her was time spent with her six dearly loved grandchildren; she rarely missed their concerts or games, and loved to chauffeur them to activities or spend time laughing and playing together. Her most cherished hope was for others to know the Lord as she did.
She is survived by two daughters, Pam (Richard) Ratcliffe and Stephanie Bartelt; six grandchildren, Kaelyn, Rachel, Daniel, and Jonathan Ratcliffe, and Francesca and Gloria Bartelt; sister, Carol (Don) Laper; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law Richard (Colette) Smith and Eileen Zimmerman; and nieces, nephews and many other relatives and dear friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Milwaukee Rescue Mission’s Joy House and Exploit No More.
A memorial service will be held May 15 at Elmbrook Church-Lake Country at 1100 Highway 83, Delafield, WI 53029. Visitation from 12 p.m.-2 p.m., with a service at 2 p.m.