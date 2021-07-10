WAUKESHA
Roxane M. (Kienast) Hernandez
Aug. 8, 1956 – July 5, 2021
Roxane Hernandez of Waukesha went to her heavenly home on July 5, 2021.
She was loving mother of Kelly (Mark), Katie (Kurt), Danielle (Stan), and Daidrian; and adoring grandma of Logan, Gavin, Keira, and Morgan. She is also survived by her mother, Margaret; sister Kathy (John); brother, Jerry (Jenny); brother-in-law Paul; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Roxane was preceded in death by her husband, Peter; father, Jerome; and sister Pam. Per her request, no service will be held.
Your presence will be missed
Our memories we will treasure
Loving you always,
forgetting you never