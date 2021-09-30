Russ E. Lake
Russ E. Lake, age 85, of Oconomowoc, passed away on September 17, 2021.
Loving father of Linda (Butch) Wallace. Beloved grandpa of Lindsey (Will Terry). Great-grandpa of Brayleigh Wallace. Brother of Mike (Jill) Lake and Donna (Gil) Radtke. Uncle to Adam, Teddy, David, Tracy and Shawn.
Preceded in death by his parents, Ted and Jenette Lake; brother Jim Lake; wife, Karen Lake; son Douglas Lake; granddaughter Paige Wallace; and girlfriend, Mary Champion.
Russ was an Army veteran, a successful George Webb restaurant owner, and infamous race car photographer.
Services were held at Krause Funeral Home, 12401 W. National Ave., New Berlin, on September 27. There was a procession to Highland Memorial Park, 14875 W. Greenfield Ave., New Berlin.
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, Inc. is serving the family and can be reached at 414-464-4640.