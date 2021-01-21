Russell J. Carmichael
Russell J. Carmichael passed away January 19, 2021, at age 98.
Preceded in death by his wife, Erna.
Dear father of Steven (and the late Sandra) and Anne (Henry) Oppermann. Grandfather to Daniel (Jamie) and Andrew (Jessie Turner), great-grandfather to Ethan, Kayla, Jolene, Aaron and Alex. Further survived by other family, friends and many furry friends.
Russell served in the Army during WWII and was a member of the Army band, his life long love of music lead him to love New Orleans and it’s jazz music. Upon returning home he worked alongside his father and grandfather in the food canning industry before starting his own company, Carmichael and Associates in Ixonia.
Private family services will be held and a celebration of his life will take place this summer.
