EAGLE
Ruth A. Hoefakker (nee Williams)
March 9, 1936 - Jan. 4, 2021
Ruth A. Hoefakker (nee Williams), of Eagle and formerly of Bemidji, Minn., and Waukesha, passed away with her family by her side on January 4, 2021. Ruth was born in Michigan in Isabella County on March 9, 1936, the daughter of Carl and Gladys Williams.
Ruth graduated from the Hackley Hospital School of Nursing in 1956 and worked as an RN in Michigan and Indiana. Then as a surgical RN for Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee and Sandford Hospital in Bemidji, Minn., until her retirement in 2005. On May 3, 1957, Ruth married the love of her life, Gilbert “Gib” Hoefakker Jr. As the associate pastor’s wife at Waukesha Bible Church, she was an active member, singing in the choir, volunteering in the church kitchen and nursery. She also was actively involved at Evangelical Free Church of Bemidji in the choir and church kitchen. Ruth had the gift of hospitality. Most of all, Ruth loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Ruth will be deeply missed by her husband of 63 years, Gib; children, Dale (Joan), Tawnya, Jane (Rick) Lange and Jon (Bethany); 12 grandchildren; five great grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
The visitation for Ruth will be held on Saturday, January 9, from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. funeral service at Kettle Moraine Community Church, W341-S6480 Highway 59, North Prairie, WI 53153. The Rev. Tom Hocking is officiating. Private burial will take place at Prairie Home Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to St. Jude Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or Samaritan’s Purse at www.samaritanspurse.org.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. For further information, please call 262-542-6609, or for directions, an online obituary, or to leave a condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com.