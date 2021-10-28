WAUKESHA
Ruth B. Mitchell
Dec. 16, 1928 - Oct. 22, 2021
Ruth B. Mitchell of Waukesha passed away peacefully on Friday, October 22, 2021, at Avalon Square Assisted Living at the age of 92. She was born in Merrill on December 16, 1928, the daughter of Philip and Mildred (nee St. Clair) Bigsby.
Mildred remarried Edgar Milbauer and the family moved to Wausau in 1935. She was a graduate of Wausau High School. After high school Ruth moved to Milwaukee and there she met and married Donald Mitchell on February 4, 1950. Together, they raised their family in West Allis until their divorce in 1961. She was employed for many years in the offices of several trucking companies, but spent 15 years employed for Admiral Merchants Motor Freight. In her younger years, Ruth was an avid bowler. She also loved camping at Bark River campgrounds and spent many weekends in the summers there with her dear friend Judy and other family and friends. She also loved going on cruises and would do that almost annually. More than anything she loved playing golf. Being on the golf course was truly a sense of peace for her. She had a personable nature and kind heart that led her to have a very social life. She delighted in being with her friends who meant a lot to her, but her family was her pride and greatest joy. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were truly the center of her world.
She will be greatly missed by so many who loved her.
Loving mother to her son Scott (the late Joanne) Mitchell and daughter Kim Zache; her cherished grandchildren, Paul Brennan, Peter (Kati) Mitchell, Kevin (Katie) Brennan, Phillip (Nicole) Mitchell, Meagan Brennan and John Mitchell; and dear great-grandchildren, Michael, Victoria, Sam Lilly, Jack, Aaleeah, Cody, Cole, Elijah, Cameron, Grace and Cannon Jo “CJ.” She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her sisters Joan (Franics) and Helen (Eugene) and her parents.
The family would like to extend a heartwarming thank you for the loving care Ruth received at Avalon Square Assisted Living the last years of her life. They would also like to extend warm affection to Heartland Hospice who opened their hearts with love toward Ruth until her last breath.
A memorial visitation will be held at the Prairie Home Cemetery Chapel, 605 S. Prairie Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186, on Saturday, November 6, from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. memorial service. Interment will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ruth’s name are appreciated to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.