PEWAUKEE
Ruth E. Bjerkness
February 19, 1936 - January 25, 2021
Ruth E. Bjerkness, 84, of Pewaukee, formerly of Watertown, passed away on Monday, January 25, 2021, at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc surrounded by her loving family.
Ruth was born on February 19, 1936, in Marinette, the daughter of Theodore and Grace (Squier) Selldin. She married the love of her life, Carl Bjerkness, on February 12, 1955, in Chicago, and the couple enjoyed 65 years of marriage. In her free time, she enjoyed traveling, playing bingo, working on arts and crafts, cooking, baking and watching sports Ñ especially the Chicago Cubs. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Ruth is survived by her husband, Carl; daughter Barbara (Gary) Radtke; granddaughter Carol (Kyle) Efferding; and great-grandchildren Katie Efferding, Kaeden Efferding and Kingston Efferding.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A memorial service for Ruth will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 28, at the Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home, 213 S. Fifth St., Watertown, WI 53094, with the Rev. Ray Bezanson presiding. Visitation will take place at the funeral home from 5 p.m. until the time of service.
Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home, 920-261-3439, is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit www.sv-fh.com.