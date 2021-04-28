Ruth P. Hirsch
Jan. 6, 1938 - March 19, 2021
Ruth P. Hirsch, age 83, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2021. She was born in Milwaukee on January 6, 1938, to parents Ben Schneck and Ottilia Lesch.
She is survived by her five sons, John III, Todd ("Kitty"), Kenneth (Becky) James (Terry) and Doug Hirsch. Proud grandmother of Sierra, Seth, Kira and Cole, and sister of Fran Gastell. Also survived by other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Ruth Bukowski.
A memorial service will be held at Harder Funeral Home, 18700 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, on Saturday, June 12, at 3 p.m. Visitation for family and friends will be from 1 p.m. until the time of service.
Harder Funeral Home is serving the family. Please see www.harderfuneralhome.com for condolences.