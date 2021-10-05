Sally A. Cady (nee Grenzebach)
June 22, 1948 - Sept. 30, 2021
Born June 22, 1948, in Washington, Ill., Sally A. Cady (nee Grenzebach) of Waukesha went peacefully to be with her Lord on Thursday, September 30, 2021.
She was the loving wife of Paul; mother of Patricia (Brian), Christiane and Timothy (Brittany); and grandmother to 15 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Sally leaves behind a legacy filled with faith as she served in ministry alongside her husband of 52 years and devoted so much time to loving her family and friends.
Visitation will be at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ), Waukesha, on Tuesday, October 5, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. and funeral will be Wednesday, October 6, at 10 a.m. at North Avenue Baptist Church in Brookfield.
