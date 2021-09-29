Sally Leonard (nee Holzem)
Sally passed into glory and the arms of her savior Jesus Christ on September 14, 2021, at 89 years old. Born in Fussville, Wisconsin, now part of Menomonee Falls, she was baptized at St. Anthony’s as Gracella Rose. She was the first born to John and Marcella (nee Emmer) Holzem, who farmed a Good Hope Road homestead, the site of today’s Woodland Prime. Their acreage was a carve-out from a larger dairy farm created in the 1800s by their German immigrant family.
About her nickname, Sally said, “While learning to talk, I would only say the last part of Gracella, and people understood it to be Sally.”
A proud member of the first Menomonee Falls High School class to graduate 100 students, her yearbook goal was to work in business, achieving this through bookkeeping, first in high school at a local CPA firm; progressing to Wisconsin Electric Power, where she created customer invoices manually; and, after starting a family, working stints for her dad who was the secretary of the Menomonee Mutual Insurance Company (acquired by Germantown Mutual).
Sally married Marquette University accounting student Jerry (Gerald J.) Leonard of Brookfield in 1952 and raised five children: Karen Leonard Erwin, Maureen Larsen (Paul), Debbie Johnson (Mark), Scott Leonard (Cindy) and Cheryl Keller (Dave). She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brother LeRoy Holzem and grandson Jacob Johnson.
Grandma Sally has 19 beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Christian Erwin, Katherine Erwin; Renee (Craig) O’Leske with daughter Kayla; Naomi (Lucas) Smith with children Amber, Brent, Clara; Sara Larsen (fiance Raymond Rickert); Brian (Julie) Larsen with children Noah, Jeremy, Ruby. Erika (Thad) Holtz with son Zebulun; Kevin Leonard (fiancee Jada Taylor); and Sean (Megan) Keller, Matt Keller, Brian Keller.
Also surviving Sally are her sister and brother-in-law Janice and Jerry Dahlke, sisters-in-law Lois Holzem and DeAnn Leonard, brother-in-law Don Leonard, and many cherished relatives and friends.
A kind, loving woman, Sally suffered during her life, always sustained by prayer. In lieu of flowers, donations restricted to a rheumatoid arthritis cure are appreciated in Sally’s honor. The Metropolitan Milwaukee Arthritis Foundation can be reached at 414-253-4192 or by mail at 10427 W. Lincoln Ave., Suite 1400, West Allis, WI 53227.
The celebration of Sally’s life from birth into eternity will be October 9 at 11 a.m. at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 1755 N. Calhoun Road, Brookfield, following a visitation at the church at 10 a.m.
The Krause Funeral Home, Brookfield, is serving the family. See www.krausefuneralhome.com for tributes and information about the online streaming option for the service.