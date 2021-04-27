Sally May Bronkala (nee Yeager) (Robbin)
July 17, 1929 - April 20, 2021
Sally May Bronkala (nee Yeager) (formerly Robbin), age 91, passed away peacefully on April 20, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Louis “Bud” Robbin; her second husband, William Bronkala; and her son Thomas Robbin.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Richard “Rick” and Judy Robbin. Loving grandma of Chris (Jill) Robbin and Corey (Shannen) Robbin. Sally is further survived by her great-grandchildren Makia and Fletcher; her nephew Doug (Ellen) Yeager and their family; her son-in-law Dean Meier and his children Mark and Maureen; as well as other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 1, from 9 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 11 a.m. at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha.
In lieu of flowers memorials appreciated to the Masonic Home in Dousman, Charitable Giving (threepillars.org).
Church and Chapel Rudolph-Larsen Bros. Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-549-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary, leave condolences or receive directions.