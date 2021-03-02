Salwa Z. Krueger
Nov. 15, 1932 - Feb. 20, 2021
Salwa Z. Krueger passed away on February 20, 2021, at the age of 88. Born in Baghdad on November 15, 1932.
As an adult, Salwa relocated to the United States. She settled in Brookfield and began to work as a licensed attorney. Salwa will be missed by her loving son, Basil Krueger.
The visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the start of services at 11:30 a.m. today, March 2, at Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, 237 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188.
