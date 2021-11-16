Sandra Ferne Cadd
July 24, 1943 - Nov. 9, 2021
Sandra Ferne Cadd was born into life on July 24, 1943, and moved to her eternal heavenly home on November 9, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Doris Mielke (Goff).
She is survived by her children Jim (Carolyn) Cadd and Leah Hutchinson; her sisters and brother Josie (Ken) VanGorder, Kari (Pete) Hertel, Bob Mielke, and Sara (David) Wolf; her grandchildren Katie and Natalie Cadd; her great-granddaughter Naomi Rosa Simmons, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. at Church and Chapel Funeral Home located at 380 Bluemound Road, Waukesha, WI 53188.
A celebration of life and luncheon will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the Waukesha Eagles Club located at 709 North Grandview Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188.