OCONOMOWOC
Sandra Jean Sorenson
Aug. 10, 1941 - Oct. 26, 2021
Sandra “Sandy” Sorenson, loving mother, grandma, great-grandma, sister and aunt, passed away peacefully on October 26, 2021, at the age of 80.
Sandy was born in Oconomowoc, where she lived until moving to Eagle River in 1977. There she worked at the Eagle River Health Center for 22 years and also as a cook at a local restaurant. She moved back to her hometown in 2005.
Sandy was the kindest, most loving person, getting along with everyone she met. Her entire family meant the world to her. She would always say that she had the best family in the world. She loved to crochet and sew on plastic canvas, and it brought her great joy to make gifts for her family and friends. While at home, you would always find her doing word searches or playing on her tablet and small hand-held games with the TV on the Game Show Network. One thing she looked forward to most is going back to Eagle River each October for “girls weekend” at Cranberryfest.
Sandy is lovingly remembered by her son, Robert Wagner of Oconomowoc; daughters Terri (Joe) Placek and Sheri (Ken) Smith of Eagle River, and daughter Debbie (Dan) Friedrich of Oconomowoc. She is also remembered by her brother and sister-in-law Jim and Sue Sorenson of Oconomowoc; sister Karen Kangas of Okauchee; her 6 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis & Anna; brothers Don and Bill; and sisters Dolores and Susie.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Pagenkopf Funeral Home located at 1165 E. Summit Ave., Oconomowoc. Visitation is 9:30 to 11 a.m. with a service to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Her children would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the entire staff at Matthews of Pewaukee for the amazing care and compassion they gave to Sandy.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.