Sandra L. Zubke (nee Rayewske)
Dec. 25, 1943 - Dec. 13, 2021
Sandra L. Zubke (nee Rayewske) took the hand of Jesus who led her to her eternal home on Monday, December 13, 2021, at the age of 77, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born December 25, 1943, in Milwaukee, daughter of Edward E. and Leona M. (nee Schieble) Rayewske. She married Wayne Zubke on October 19, 1963, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Hartford. Wayne, the love of her life, preceded her in death on October 17, 2010. Sandy stayed home to raise their children. Later on, she worked at Honey Acres in Ashippun as well as Lake Terrace in Oconomowoc.
Sandy is survived by her daughters Kim (Kris) Roeseler of Watertown and Trina (Todd) Steinbach of Wamego, Kan.; son, Travis (Amanda) Zubke of Lexington, N.C.; 16 grandchildren, Aaron (Jaime), Isaac, Ethan (Lauren), Luke, Malachi, and Hannah Roeseler; Jerica, Ariana, Alexa, Isaiah, Josiah, Elijah and Kendra Steinbach, Kiley (Kyle) Duncan, McKenna (Zack) Hutchinson and Leah Zubke; two great-granddaughters, Elle and Ada Roeseler; sisters-in-law Judy and Jean Zubke; and brother-in-law Howard (Pat) Zubke. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Sandy was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband and best friend, Wayne; brother Ken Rayeske; sister-in-law Diane Rayeske; brothers-in-law Lester and Donald Zubke.
Contributions in memory of Sandy are appreciated to a charity of one’s choice.
To honor Sandy’s wishes, a private committal service was held for her immediate family.
Inurnment in Hustisford Cemetery, Hustisford.
Well done, good and faithful servant!
Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences and tributes may be shared: www.shimonfuneralhome.com.