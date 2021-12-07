Waukesha
Sandra Lee McCray
June 9, 1937 - Dec. 1, 2021
Sandra Lee McCray (nee Howell) went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. She was the beloved wife of the late Dave McCray; proud and loving mother of Kelley (Ken) Ludlow, and cherished grandmother of Cassidy and Hailey Ludlow. She was the dear sister of the late Roz (Dave) Carter. She is also survived by her 4 nieces and other family and friends.
Sandy was a deli manager most recently at V Richards and Sendik’s. Sandy had a huge love of dogs and cared for many in her home.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 11, from 4:00 p.m. until time of service at 6:00 p.m. at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road, (highways J and JJ), Waukesha. Private interment will be at Wisconsin Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Sandy’s name may be made to Aria of Waukesha (formerly Virginia Health & Rehabilitation) or Midwest Dachshund Rescue.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.