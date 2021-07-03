MUKWONAGO
Sandra M. ‘Sandy’ Merriner
Sandra M. “Sandy” Merriner Of Mukwonago passed away June 29, 2021 at the age of 83. Sandy is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Donald Merriner. Beloved mother of Michael (Val), Martin (JoAnne), and Scott (Christine) Merriner. Proud and loving grandma of 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation at the Funeral Home (930 Main St., Mukwonago) on Thursday July 8, 2021 from 4:30 p.m. until the time of Memorial Service at 5:30 p.m.
Sandy grew up on Gull Lake near Kalamazoo, MI. She met the love of her life Don in 6th grade; after high school Sandy being strong-willed, she and Don eloped in Indiana to begin their everlasting marriage. She was a Tupperware dealer for many years and worked for the phone company in North Prairie and Post Cereal in Battle Creek, MI. Sandy enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, she had a knack for conversation and was always very social throughout her life. She loved taking care of Don and her boys and making their home comfortable. Quilting, sewing, reading, crossword puzzles and antiquing for salts were favorite pastimes of hers; she turned her passion for quilting into a small home business. She appreciated spending time with her quilting group, TOPS, volunteering at library and working the poles on election day.
The family extends a special thank you to Stella her close friend, her new neighbors Cindy and Steve who were always there to lend a helping hand and her family of friends at TOPS in Mukwonago.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family and can be reached at (262) 363-7126 or www.schmidtandbartelt.com.