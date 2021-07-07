MUKWONAGO
Sandra May ‘Sandy’ Miller
Sandra May ‘Sandy’ Miller of Mukwonago passed away peacefully on July 2, 2021, at the age of 75. She was preceded in death by her husband, Terry Miller; her brothers Dick Fohr and Elmer Fohr; her sister Carol Messer; and her parents, Mable and Elmer Fohr.
She is survived by her only son, Michael Fohr; her grandson, Spencer Lee Fohr; her brothers Charlie Fohr and Tom “Tomcat” Fohr; her sister Maryann Ray; as well as her beloved dog Peewee Miller.
Sandy touched the lives of so many people in her 20 years of owning and operating Sandy’s Miller Time in Mukwonago. Her past and present employees became part of her family. The sound of “Hey kid” and “Hello Beauty” will forever echo at every shift change.
Visitation at the Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, 930 Main St. (Highway ES), Mukwonago, on Sunday, July 11, from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. Sandy will be laid to rest immediately following the service at Oak Knoll Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Mukwonago Food Pantry or the Mukwonago community charity of your choice, in Sandy’s name, are deeply appreciated.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services in Mukwonago is serving the family. For more information, call 262-363-7126 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.