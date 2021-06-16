WAUKESHA
Sandra ‘Sandee’ Lee Gross
Jan. 21, 1943 - June 12, 2021
Sandra “Sandee” Lee Gross, age 78, a lifelong Waukesha resident, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at her home at Oak Hill Terrace, where she resided the last few years. She was born in Waukesha on January 21, 1943, the daughter of John D. and Rose (nee Furrer) Gross and grew up on a farm in the Town of Waukesha.
Sandra held many administrative positions at Waukesha Foundry before retiring after 35 years. She was very involved with the Waukesha County Fair and 4-H Club since 1965. Sandra was a Waukesha County Fair Board member from 1979 until 1984 and again from 1986 until 1988. Sandra worked in the 4-H Forum, served as the Competitive Exhibits chairperson, enjoyed helping in the Youth Activity Center and was instrumental in the start of the 4-H Silent Auction. Sandra was most proud to serve as the Waukesha County fair marshal in 2008. She continued to serve on the Waukesha County Fair Association. Sandra was a lifetime, active and faithful member of Vernon Presbyterian Church.
She will be sadly missed by her sister, Barbara (Ron) Zimmerman of Waukesha; nieces, Janet (Karl) Bethke, Leigh Ann Kramer, Ph.D., Katie Zimmerman (Joe Schomisch); grand-nephews, Dr. Andrew (Andrea) Butchart, Adam (Carolyn) Bethke and Erik (Lauren Ryan) Bethke; grand-nieces, Jessica (Mike) Barille and Michelle (Brian) Bukowski; and great-grand-nephews and nieces, Jackson, Kennedy, Michael John, Kyla, Ellie and Jacob. She is further survived by other relatives and many good friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother John Don; her sisters Margaret Bertram and Joan Gross; and nieces Margaret Rose Goffard and Patricia Butchart.
Visitation will be held on Monday, June 21, from 12:30 p.m. until the 2 p.m. funeral service at Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. Private family burial will follow at Vernon Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Memorials in Sandee’s name are appreciated to Vernon Presbyterian Church, S71-W23280 W. National Ave., Big Bend, WI 53103, or the Waukesha County 4-H Leaders Association, Extension Waukesha County 4-H, 515 W. Moreland Blvd., AC G22, Waukesha, WI 53188.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.