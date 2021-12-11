Sandra ‘Sandy’ Darlene Geiger (nee Letson)
June 2, 1937 — Dec. 6, 2021
Sandy passed away peacefully on Monday, December 6, 2021, in her home with her family by her side.
She was born on June 2, 1937, the loving mother of Robin Anderson (Kevin), Roanne Jambrek (Ken), and Renee Reish (Sasha). She was the cherished grandmother of Natashia Jambrek (Greg), Erik Anderson (Susan), Hailey Kuettner (Alex), Emily Kuettner (Sam) and Claire Kuettner (Michael); adored great-grandmother of Giana Monfre and Henrik Anderson; sister of Karla Kovacic (Ted); sister-in-law of Nan Letson; mother-in-law of Dan Anderson; and will be missed by many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Everett and Evelyn Letson; her brothers Ted Letson (Vonnie) and Arlen Letson; and aunt Ruth Schaufel.
Sandy lived the majority of her life in Waukesha and graduated high school there in 1955. She proudly stayed home to raise her family and in later years worked for the Waukesha Training Center, Olympia Resort and retired from ITT Flygt Corporation.
Sandy cherished spending time with family and friends. She always had an eye for interior design, enjoyed tending to her flower gardens, bird watching and holiday decorating especially at Christmas time. She was an animal lover at heart and held many fond memories of her small farm with horses, cats and dogs.
She was actively involved in organizing social events in her community such as Packer parties, functions with the Red Hatters and arranging monthly luncheons with high school girlfriends.
Her family is planning a celebration of life in June of 2022 and Sandy will be laid to rest at Wisconsin Memorial Park in Brookfield.
Sandy touched many people’s lives throughout her lifetime. The family would like to thank the staff at Heritage Lake Country and Brighton Hospice for their compassionate care during her time there.
The family appreciates donations in Sandy’s honor to the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County for her love of animals.
The family appreciates donations in Sandy's honor to the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County for her love of animals.