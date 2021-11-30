WAUKESHA
Sarah J. Schmadl
April 15, 1987 - Nov. 26, 2021
Sarah J. Schmadl of Waukesha went home to Jesus on Friday, November 26, 2021, at the age of 34. She was born on April 15, 1987, in Milwaukee to Sandra (Dietrich) and Todd Schmadl. She grew up in Menominee, Mich., and attended Menominee High School. Sarah went on to Northeast Technical College where she studied phlebotomy and later MATC for nursing assistant program.
She was a natural athlete, excelling in whatever she did. Growing up, she enjoyed hunting and sports and at a young age took up boxing. She found enjoyment in weightlifting, playing softball and football for the Wisconsin Warriors and Madison Blaze.
Sarah had a larger-than-life personality and lit up the room with her infectious smile and her amusing antics. While she struggled with addiction, she always fought the fight and never gave up. Over the years she was involved in AA and NA. Her family is grateful for her sponsors and mentors who supported her over the years. They are also thankful for her friends who remained loyal and provided unconditional love through the good times and the bad.
She was loved by so many and will be sadly missed. She is survived by her mother, Sandy Mattson of Kansas City, Mo.; her brothers, Joshua Schmadl of St Petersburg, Fla., Jacob Mattson of Kansas City, Mo., and Eli Mattson of Green Bay; stepfather Keith Mattson of Menominee, Mich.; her beloved cat Nacho; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She is further survived by her father, Todd, and grandmother, Joan Schmadl.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 2, from 4 p.m. until the 7 p.m. funeral service at Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. In lieu of flowers, donations to the family for funeral expenses are greatly appreciated.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.