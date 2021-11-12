WAUKESHA
Scott Helmle
Aug. 15, 1969 - Nov. 6, 2021
Scott Helmle of Waukesha passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Froedtert Hospital at the age of 52. He was born on August 15, 1969, in Waukesha, to John and Karen (nee Danielson) Helmle. They preceded him in death in 2003 and 2006.
Scott is survived by many family members and friends who will remember him for his kind soul, his enjoyment of books and good coffee, his construction and landscaping talents, his deep faith and his love for them all.
The family would like to extend a heartwarming thank you for the loving care Scott received at both Muskego Health Care Center and Froedtert Hospital and Clinics.
Respecting Scott’s wishes, no funeral services will be held.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.