WAUKESHA
Scott J. Miller
Nov. 3, 1955 - Oct. 8, 2021
Scott J. Miller of Waukesha died Friday, October 8, 2021, at his home at the age of 65. He was born on November 3, 1955, in Waukesha, the son of Byron and Ardell (nee Low) Miller Sr.
He was a proud member of his union. He loved animals, reading, his fishing trips to Canada with his brothers, but he especially loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, great-nieces and -nephews, brother-in-law Sydney Miller, sisters-in-law Dorothy Miller and Georgiann Miller, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Byron Jr., Richard and Nathaniel and sisters Darolyn Finley and Maxine Miller.
A celebration of Scott’s life will be held on Sunday, October 24, at 5 p.m. at the Eagles Club, 709 N. Grandview Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188. A private burial will be held at Prairie Home Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are appreciated.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family.