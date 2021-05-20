Scott James Flaig
Feb. 23, 1974 - May 10, 2021
Scott James Flaig passed away on May 10, 2021, with his family at his side.
Scott was born on February 23, 1974, in the city of Stevens Point, to Susan Hefner and James Flaig.
In addition to his parents, Scott is survived by his children, Jacob and Jonah Flaig; his sister, Stephanie Faucher (Lee); stepmother, Terri Flaig; stepfather, Tom Hefner; and maternal grandmother, Maxine Seidl. In addition, he is survived by his niece, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Scott has been preceded in death by his grandparents Ray and Ramona Flaig, and Mike Seidl.
Scott loved to fish and enjoy the outdoors. He loved working with his hands and worked his adult life as a carpenter.
Scott will be fondly remembered for his great sense of humor.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
The family wishes to thank the ICU staff at the Aurora Hospital in Oconomowoc for the amazing care they provided. A special thanks to the staff of Versiti for their assistance in helping Scott make the ultimate gift of organ donation.
In lieu of flowers, monetary gifts will be set aside for Scott’s children.
Herman-Taylor Funeral Home, 715-423-5460, is honored to be assisting the family.