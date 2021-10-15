MARIETTA, Ga.
Scott Michael Hendrickson
May 6, 1966 - Oct. 8, 2021
Scott Michael Hendrickson, age 55, of Marietta, Georgia, died unexpectedly on Friday, October 8, 2021 at his home following a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Waukesha on May 6, 1966, the son of Michael D. and Sandra (nee Toycen) Hendrickson. He was a 1984 graduate of Waukesha North High School and a graduate of UW-Wisconsin and Carroll University. On April 1, 2000, he married the former Elizabeth “Beth” Burdeshaw in Georgia. He enjoyed traveling and sports, interests that led to his attending Olympics all over the world. He loved coaching pole vault and high jump. He was also an avid coin collector.
He will be sadly missed by his wife Elizabeth “Beth” Burdeshaw Hendrickson; son Joel Hendrickson; parents Michael and Sandra Hendrickson; maternal grandmother Esther Congdon; brother Troy (Kim Stair) Hendrickson; nephew Cash Hendrickson; aunts and uncles Linda (Joel) Harris, Diane Brady, Dr. LeeAnn Weitekamp and James Congdon, Jr.; and father and mother-in-law, Edward and Suzanne Burdeshaw. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, college buddies and lifelong friends.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Les and Idabelle Hendrickson, and maternal grandfather, James Congdon Sr.
A celebration of Scott’s life will be held in spring 2022. Memorials are appreciated to the Wounded Warriors, any veterans’ nonprofit organization or City of Hope Research Hospital.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.