Selena Theresa Sanchez
Aug. 6, 1986 — Aug. 4, 2021
Selena Theresa Sanchez passed peacefully into eternal life on August 4, 2021, surrounded by her family.
Beloved daughter to Maria (Mark) Redenz and father Kurt Keller. Dear sister to Rita Keller and brothers Steven Keller and Travis and Justin Redenz.
She was preceded in death by her loving grandfather, (Papa) George Sanchez, and is survived by her loving grandmother Louise Sanchez; aunts and uncles Patricia Manicki, Cathy (Bob) Beaudin, Roxanne (Paul) Doerfer and Belinda (Bert) Galindo; and her nieces whom she adored, Serenity, Za’riyah and Saniyah. She will be dearly missed by all her extended family, friends and co-workers, and especially her cousins Melissa Beaudin, Georgina, Roger Jr. and Angel Gonzales, and Allison and Emily Doerfer, with whom she shared a very special bond with.
Born on August 6, 1986, Selena was 34 years old and a graduate of Waukesha West High School. She worked as a medical assistant at UW Health Heart and Vascular Center at ProHealth Care. S elena loved spending time at the beach, and she also enjoyed family cook outs, swimming, tubing, music concerts and late-night bonfires with her cousins and siblings. Selena was known for her beautiful smile, her infectious laugh and kind and loving spirit. The firstborn granddaughter and niece to a large family, she was the heart of the family and her love for her family was always a priority to her.
A private celebration of life for Selena will be held in her honor for close family and friends to share stories and everlasting memories of her.
The family would like to thank Dr. Kelly Cooke, the team at UW Health Cancer Center at ProHealth Care and Vitas Healthcare for their support and care. A very special thank you to all of Selena’s extended family and friends who offered their love and support throughout her illness. Your kindness will forever be remembered.