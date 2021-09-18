Shane Daniel Thekan
Nov. 26, 1968 - Sept. 13, 2021
We are celebrating the life of Shane Thekan - our deeply loved son, brother, longtime companion, uncle, godfather and friend. Thank you for joining us to share in prayers, love, condolences, stories and memories.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 25, at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha, from 2 p.m. to 3:45 p.m., followed by the memorial service at 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Shane’s honor to the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Southeast Wisconsin (serving Milwaukee, Jefferson and Waukesha counties) at https://namisoutheastwi.org/get-involved/donate/ or to the charity of your choice would be appreciated.
Please see funeral home website at www.churchandchapel.com for full obituary. Church and Chapel Rudolph-Larsen Bros. Funeral Home, 262-549-0659, is serving the family.