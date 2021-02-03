MUKWONAGO
Sharon L. Wamser
Sharon L. Wamser of Mukwonago passed away unexpectedly January 29, 2021, at the age of 75. Sharon is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Jon Wamser. Beloved mother of Tracy (Paco) Ollerton, Victoria (Randall) Lusz, and the late Theresa Ruth. Proud and loving grandma of eight grandchildren. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by her sister Kathy.
Visitation at the Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, 930 Main St. (Highway ES), Mukwonago, on Friday, February 5, from 1 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Cornerstone Reining Horses (cornerstoneRhorses@gmail.com), in Sharon's name, deeply appreciated.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services in Mukwonago is serving the family. For more information, call 262-363-7126 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.