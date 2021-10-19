Sharron L. Stolpa
March 14, 1958 - Sept. 4 2021
Sharron L. Stolpa (nee Long) passed away following a sudden illness on September 4, 2021, in the loving arms of her daughters, Shanna and Sarresa, at UW Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin.
Sharron was born March 14, 1958, the daughter of Arlene Long (nee Utesch), in Fullerton, California. After moving from California to Wisconsin as a young child, Sharron’s younger years were spent in the Eagle Springs Lake area. In her pre-teens, her family moved into the City of Waukesha, where her mother married Jack T. Phillips; a great man who loved all the Long children as his own. During this time is when she met her BFFs for life, Barb and Jay. They were the “3 Amigos,” inseparable, always.
Sharron graduated from Waukesha High School in 1976. After high school, while working as a waitress, she met her future husband and soul mate, Steven Stolpa. Sharron married Steven on June 4, 1977. After taking a few years off to have babies, Sharron went on to start her career with the Waukesha County Courts. Sharron worked for Waukesha County for 27 years, until her retirement in 2015. During these years, Sharron also clerked for the Village of Mukwonago and for the Waukesha Bar Association. Sharron formed life long friendships during this time, and often met with her “Coven” Ladies, well after retirement, for a cackling good time.
In 2015, after retirement, Sharron fell ill and it was discovered that she needed a liver transplant. Sharron was blessed to receive one, in 2017. Soon after the first transplant, her kidney needed to be transplanted as well. Sharron was again blessed in 2019. Sharron was able to connect with her liver donor family, the Greene family, and enjoyed these last years with them, as an extended family. Following both transplants, Sharron was finally able to enjoy her retirement, with her husband, her children, her grandchildren, the rest of her family and friends, and her beloved doggy Baxter.
Sharron is accompanied in her journey home to the Lord with her husband, Steven M. Stolpa. Both were longtime residents of Waukesha.
Sharron is affectionately survived by her sisters, Misty Thoma of Waukesha, Karee Memmel (Shaune Braatz) of Waukesha and Kim Pryse of Racine; her brother David (Christine) Long of Troy Center; her sister-in-law Linda DePriest of Waukesha; her OM sister Louise Johnson of Waukesha; her sister mother-in-law Karen Young of Waukesha; her sister mother-in-law Dorothy (Fred) Hrenak of Pewaukee; her brother-in-law Kris Stolpa of Minnesota; her sister-in-law Tracy Stolpa of Horicon; her sister-in-law Michelle (Thomas) Stolpa-Stollenwerk of Mayville; and her brother-in-law Graham Stolpa of Waukesha.
She is lovingly survived by her children, Sarresa (Michael) Hrenak of Waukesha, Shanna (Jason) Stolpa-Hanusa of Waukesha, Shannon (Kira) Garner of Washington state, and Jenny (Tim) Parker of Pewaukee.
She adored being an Oma to her grandchildren, Emily Hrenak, Ady Hanusa, Maddy Hanusa, Makayla Parker, Hannah Garner, Mary Ann Garner and Tristan Garner.
She was a treasured godmother and auntie to Tyler Thoma of Eagle and Karleen Garcia of Hartford.
She was a special auntie to Paul Lalonde, Crystal Lalonde, Michael DePriest, Terri Stolpa, Larynn Long, Karleen Garcia, Corrine Long, Trevor Triggs, Cory Triggs, Cyndi Bantz, William Wallace (aka Rusty), Julia Lewis, Mike Johnson, Allen Johnson and Davia Johnson.
She was a cherished cousin to Butch, Inez, Peggy, Joe, Judy, Ryan, Lisa, Laurie, Brian and Amber.
She will forever be remembered by the other two amigos, Barb (Felix) Aponte of Ohio and Jay (Jef) Hunkins of Bay View.
She is bewitchingly loved by her “Coven” members, Mary, Chris (aka Bud), Laurie, Sue, Sandra, Carole and Kathy.
Porch visits will be missed by her “Best Neighbors in the Whole World,” Jennifer, Ryan, and little Ryah.
Denny’s Family Nights will be missed by her beloved Sara, Kaylyn, Katrina and Kassandra.
Sharron was preceded in death by both her parents, Jack T. and Arlene P. Phillips (nee Utesch) of Waukesha; her grandparents, Yvonne (nee Westerlund) Vise of Pewaukee and Arthur Utesch of Milwaukee; her brother William E. Long Jr. of Waukesha; brother-In-law Scott Memmel of Waukesha; sister-In-law Candy LaLonde (nee Stolpa) of Waukesha; sister-In-law Cindy Stolpa (nee Lucier) of Green Bay; mother-In-law Joan Stolpa (nee Wettengel) of Horicon; father-in-law Norman Stolpa of Almond; cousin Les Balogh of Texas; cousin Greg O’Neil of Wisconsin; her niece Jennifer Bach (nee Stolpa) of Stevens Point; nephew Sean Bryan Phillips-Thoma of Waukesha; nephew John Lewis of Kenosha; granddaughter Kaitlyn M. Hrenak of Waukesha, Coven member Janelle Steady of Oconomowoc, Joan Nichols of Sussex (aka Bloody ‘Ol English Grandma Joan), and her kitties, Callie, Coco and Cookie.
Sharron enjoyed reading murder mystery books, gardening with her grandchildren Ady and Maddy, going to concerts with her sister Misty, watching “Perry Mason” and “Leave it to Beaver” with her husband, taking Emily on driving practices, socializing at family get togethers, spoiling her doggy Baxter, hatching up new brews with her “Witches,” being active in school activities with the grandkids, chatting on the Facebook with her buddies and pals, and she always had the best dressed fingernails in the room.
The family would like to thank her longtime doc, Dr. Beth Davies, and the staff at Waukesha Memorial Hospital and UW Madison Hospital for all their efforts and care.
Funeral services are being provided by St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 300 Carroll St., Waukesha, WI 53186. Services will be held on November 7, 2021. Open visitation from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., with prayer service at the end. Procession to Jericho Cemetery to follow directly after visitation.
Memorials to the family would be greatly appreciated.
“Leaving, I hate to see you cry. Grieving, I hate to say goodbye. Dust and ash forever. Though I know we must be parted, as sure as stars are in the sky, I’m gonna see you when it comes to Glory, and I’ll see you, I’ll see you on the other side.”
- Ozzy Osbourne