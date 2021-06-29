HUMBIRD
Sheryle L. Smith
Nov. 20, 1947 - June 14, 2021
Sheryle L. Smith, 73, of Humbird, died on Saturday, June 14, 2021 at her home.
Sheryle Lee Smith was born on Nov. 20, 1947 in Waukesha County. She worked most of her life in the shipping dept. at General Electric. She was united in marriage to Gerald Smith on February 17, 1996. Sheryle loved fishing, hunting, making crafts, gardening and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband, Gerald of Humbird, daughter, Teri (Ron) Dass of Hutchison, MN, many step-children and step-grandchildren.
Per Sheryle’s wishes there will be no services.
Online Condolences may be made at www.geschefh.com.
Gesche Funeral Home and Cremation Service is assisting Sheryle’s family with Funeral arrangements.