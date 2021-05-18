ORFORDVILLE
Shirley A. Matters
Dec. 12, 1938 - May 16, 2021
Shirley A. Matters, 82, of Orfordville and previously of Eagle, passed away on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.
Shirley was born on December 12, 1938, in Eagle, the daughter of Harry and Ruby (Higbie) Edmonds. She grew up in Eagle and graduated from Mukwonago High School. On November 5, 1960, she married Jon Matters at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Eagle and the Lord blessed their union with four children, Sherrie, Pam, Bob and Christopher. Shirley and Jon enjoyed 52 years of marriage together until he passed in 2012. Shirley did some residential cleaning part time, but her main calling in life was to be a wonderful wife and mother. She cared deeply for others, not only her own family, but she “adopted” many of her children and grandchildren’s friends as her own. She will be remembered for putting everyone else’s needs before her own and being willing to help anyone in any way she could. She also had a knack for making friendly conversation with just about everyone she met. She couldn’t go to the grocery store without making a few new friends. Shirley enjoyed crocheting, embroidering and camping, but she was truly the happiest spending time with her loved ones. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered by those she leaves behind.
Shirley is survived by her four children, Sherry (James) Manogue of Butte, N.D., Pam (David) Marks of Fort Atkinson, Bob (Jacqueline) Matters of Orfordville, and Christopher (Dana) Matters of Whitewater; her grandchildren, Tricia Manogue of Wautoma, Jessica Manogue of Fort Atkinson, Stephanie (Kyle) Chwala of Jefferson, Jon (Jessica) Marks of Fort Atkinson, Chris Angrick of Fort Atkinson, Jennifer (Dave) Murphy of Spring Green, Michael (Jessica) Heintz of Neenah, Katie (Dan) Schultz of Pardeeville and Cassie (Tyler) Fell of New Prague, Minn.; her great-grandchildren, Kiarah, Naielli, Adalyn, Guy, Jack, Jennifer, Jocelyn, Grayson, Owen, Vaughn, Grayson, Westen, Brielle, Braxten, Violet, Mila, Treyce, Jordan, Shyan, Tylah, and a little boy on the way; and her special friends, the Roesch family. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jon Matters, her parents and parents-in-law, and her two sisters, Margie and Millie.
Per Shirley’s wishes, no formal funeral will be held.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Eagle and Palmyra are serving the family. To place an online condolence, please visit gibsonfuneral.com.