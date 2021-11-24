MAYVILLE
Shirley Ann Butler
Dec. 10, 1961 - Nov. 10, 2021
Shirley Ann Butler, age 59, of Mayville, formerly of Oconomowoc, was called home on November 10, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Shirley was born on December 10, 1961, in Milwaukee.
Shirley graduated from Oconomowoc High School and went on to earn her associate degree from Waukesha County Technical College and was a mechanical designer from many years. She cared about all animals and welcomed many dogs, cats, fish and other pets into her home over the years. Shirley’s hobbies included volleyball, stained glass, gardening, drawing, hiking, kayaking and enjoying nature. Above all, she especially loved spending time with her family.
Those Shirley leaves behind to cherish her memory include her fiance, Tracy Strickland; two children, Jennifer (Nathan) Ellingson and Jesse (Angela) Butler; stepdaughter, Callie (Craig) Farrey; and seven grandchildren, Phoenix, Astraya and Trinity Ellingson, Aubrey and Teagan Butler, and Hayden and Mayli Farrey. She is further survived by her aunt Carmen (Harold) Hughes; her sister Valerie (Mark) Backus; as well as her brother, and nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, friends, and her beloved Tibetan Mastiff, Lady.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Eusebio Lugo and Hilda Grothe; grandparents, Aurelio and Rosalia Reyes; various aunts, uncles and cousins; and by her former husband, John R. Butler.
A celebration of Shirley’s life will be held on Saturday, December 4, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at W3751 Kantin Road in Mayville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to the Wisconsin Humane Society or the American Diabetes Association.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at the St. Agnesian Health Care System for their care and compassion.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Shirley’s arrangements. Please consider signing our online guest book (www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family. Cards addressed to the family may be sent to Tracy Strickland or Jennifer Ellingson at W3751 Kantin Road, Mayville, WI 53050.
