WAUKESHA
Shirley Daisy Pettis
‘Daisy’
May 19, 1935 - Dec. 22, 2021
Shirley Daisy Pettis (nee Leipski) of Waukesha was born to eternal life on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at the age of 86 years. Beloved wife of Robert for 63 years. Loving mother of Cheryal (the late Gerald) Holden, Sharon Hamby, Wanda Perkins and Tina Pettis. Daisy is also loved and will be missed by grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Lillian (nee Schiller) Leipski, and three brothers and one sister.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 5, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. at Trinity Evangelicdal Lutheran Church, 1052 Whiterock Ave., Waukesha. Funeral service to follow at 12 p.m. Interment Prairie Home Cemetery.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home of Waukesha is serving the family.