PEWAUKEE
Shirley E. Mielke
April 28, 1943 - April 18, 2021
Shirley E. Mielke of Pewaukee passed away on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at her home at the age of 77 with her family by her side. She was born on April 28, 1943, in Milwaukee, the daughter of George E. and Shirley E. (nee Walker) Schulz.
She was a 1961 graduate of Greendale High School. On April 16, 1966, she married Erwin “Bud” Mielke in Hales Corners. She was an avid bowler and was a member of the Wisconsin Women’s Hall of Fame.
She will be sadly missed by her husband of 55 years, Erwin “Bud” Mielke of Pewaukee, along with their daughters Michelle (Matt Grimm) Strobel of Oconomowoc and Melanie (Jeff) Asbach of The Villages, Fla. Dear grandmother of Jenna and Brandon Strobel and Kayla Asbach. She is further survived by her sister Susan Tarpley (Kim Banaszak) of West Allis; brothers Edward (Pamela) Schulz of Austin, Texas, and Richard (Janet) Schulz of Waukesha; son-in-law Dave Strobel; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will take place on Friday, April 23, from 10:30 a.m. until the 11:30 a.m. memorial service at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186. Inurnment will follow at Prairie Home Cemetery.
Memorials in Shirley’s name are appreciated to ProHealth Care Foundation, 725 American Ave., Waukesha, WI 53188 (please put UW Cancer Center-Pewaukee in memo) or donate online at www.prohealthcare.org.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.