NASHOTAH
Shirley M. Miner
April 27, 1934 - Feb. 22, 2021
Shirley Miner passed away peacefully at Highland House at the age of 86.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family, camping, family events and holiday gatherings.
Over the years Shirley was involved in community activities with her church, Okauchee Lioness and school PTO.
Up until the last few months, Shirley has lived on her ow
Shirley was preceded in death by Raymond, her husband of 62 years, and her brother Richard Kloes. She is further survived by her children: Kari (Al), Tom (Kris), Lisa (Tracy); grandchildren: Cameron (Melissa), Casie (Dan), Halle (Austin), Rachel, Mackenzie, Madeline; great-grandchildren: Alicia, Collin, Dylan, Cambree, Jack, Colin. She is further survived by siblings Betty Miller and Ron Kloes and other family and friends.
A private memorial service will be held with immediate family at a later date.
Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.sv-fh.com.