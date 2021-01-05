WAUKESHA
Shirley M. Rasmussen
March 28, 1923 - Dec. 11, 2020
Shirley M. Rasmussen (nee Schultz) passed away at the age of 97 on December 11, 2020 at Virginia Health and Rehabilitation Center in Waukesha due to complications of the COVID-19 virus.
Shirley was born on March 28, 1923, to Norman Schultz and Dolores (Hussin) Schultz in Brown County. She lived most of her life in Waukesha and was a long-time member of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence (Sam) Rasmussen, who passed away on June 3, 1996. Shirley and Clarence were married on August 29, 1942. Clarence entered the Army and was assigned to the Pacific Theater during World War II. He was stationed in Guam and later in Japan as part of the occupation force following the war.
Shirley attended Waukesha schools and graduated from Waukesha High School in June 1941. She considered herself a bit of a “tom boy,” active in many sports in school. This carried over into her adult life. She played catcher for a lady’s fast pitch softball team sponsored by Dale Chevrolet, enjoyed golfing in a league at Moor Downs Golf course, and bowled for years at Fracaro Lanes. She was an avid fan of the Milwaukee Braves and Brewers, the Green Bay Packers and all of the Wisconsin Badger teams, never missing a game on TV.
Over the years, Shirley worked in the offices of several Waukesha area businesses, including Husco, Waukesha Pattern, and Butler Bin. Clarence worked as a lab technician at Waukesha Engine for over 40 years.
Shirley and Clarence were avid dancers, square dancing or dancing the polka and waltzes at local ball rooms. They enjoyed riding their motorcycles together - Shirley insisted on having her own cycle to ride. They also enjoyed spending their time “up north” swimming and relaxing at their cabin near Land O’ Lakes, fishing up north and in Canada with relatives, and camping with their boys at Wisconsin state parks.
Shirley was excellent at knitting and crocheting, making afghans and sweaters for the family. She also knit hats and booties for premature babies at area hospitals and made children’s mittens and scarves which she donated to local charities. She enjoyed playing all types of card games, especially sheepshead, which she was still adept at well into her 90s. She also loved any sort of word puzzle and was always seen doing crossword puzzles in her wheelchair at the nursing home.
In addition to her husband, Shirley was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Melvin (Eldora) Schultz.
Surviving are her sister Laverne (“Bernie”) Schmoller; sisters-in-law Eldora Schultz and Jane (Gene) Ruenger; her two sons, Arthur (Jung A) of San Antonio, Texas, and David (Karen) of Dousman; her four grandchildren, Matthew (Andrea), Christopher (Suzy), Tyler (Michelle) and Hallie (Jake Schulz); five great-grandchildren, Zoe, Kyle, Carter and Coraline Rasmussen and Logan Combs; and many nieces and nephews.
The service will be performed at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 300 Carroll St., Waukesha, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 7. However, due to the pandemic, there will be no visitation before the service and no visitors or family attending the service. Instead, the service will be live-streamed via online video at St. Luke's Lutheran Church (vimeo.com) and the video will also be available for viewing there at a later date. The Rev. Steve Bogie will officiate. Interment will follow immediately at Prairie Home Cemetery in Waukesha.
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to St. Luke’s Church or to any charity, such as Hunger Task Force, that is helping families suffering from the effects of the pandemic.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-786-8030 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.