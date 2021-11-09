WATERTOWN
Shirley M. Schuenemann
Jan. 7, 1948 - Nov. 5, 2021
Shirley M. Schuenemann (nee Kovalaske) of Watertown was born to eternal life on Friday, November 5, 2021, at the age of 73 years.
She was born in Watertown on January 7, 1948, the daughter of Erwin and Ruth (Benninger) Kovalaske. She graduated from Watertown High School in 1966. In her younger years, she enjoyed ceramics.
Shirley loved her family, especially her grandchildren and enjoyed every second she spent with all of them. She always made great meals for the ones she loved and always made sure her family knew they were loved unconditionally and will be dearly missed.
Shirley is survived by her longtime partner, Don Lamp; loving children, Brad (Kim) Schuenemann of Richfield and Chris (Lisa) Schuenemann of Pewaukee; four wonderful grandchildren, Zachary (Hailey), Natalie (Austin), Teagan and Ally (Sam); great-grandchild, Everly; step-children, Jessica (Jason) Wiitala and Melissa (Mike) Kuisle; step-grandchildren, Lily, Keagan and Madelin; as well as brother, Richard (Joyce) Kovalaske of Waterloo, and sister Ruby (Robert) Cumberland of Elysian, Minn., along with many nieces and nephews.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; beloved son Mark; sisters Mary Kovalaske-Copening, Barbara Bachman and JoAnn (Kovalaske) Angus; and brother Robert Kovalaske.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 13, at Hafemeister Funeral Home, 611 E. Main St., Watertown, at 11 a.m. Family and friends may gather at Hafemeister Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia.
Memorials, if desired, may be directed to the family.
Hafemeister Funeral Home is serving the family.